UKRAINE

Kyiv prepares its shopping list for Washington

Ukrainian servicemen prepare a howitzer during a training session on the shooting range, near the eastern city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 22 September 2015. © Irina Gorbasyova/EPA/MaxPPP
The $40bn aid package for Ukraine signed into law by US president Joe Biden over the weekend is set to be a conflict game-changer, both on the ground and among allies. Kyiv is painstakingly negotiating the purchase of US weapons with some of this money, leaving other suppliers on the sidelines. [...] (590 words)
Issue dated 24/05/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Receive free prompts for these topics

