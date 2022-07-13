Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA UKRAINE

Kyiv goes after FSB's mole recruitment unit

The Ukrainian intelligence services are keeping a very close eye on the actions of the FSB's operational information department, which has recruited several local operatives able to spread Russia's narrative within Ukraine. [...] (344 words)
Issue dated 13/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
From left: Valeri Guerassimov, Chief of Staff, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, and Igor Kostyokov, GRU boss. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
Spotlight
RUSSIA 07/03/2022

FSB, SVR, GRU: Russian intelligence faces up to its lack of foresight  Free

The first days of the offensives launched by Moscow against Ukraine revealed significant shortcomings in the Russian intelligence services. If, at the tactical level, the Spetsnaz and other 'little green men' were well-placed before the operations, their strategic and military plans were weakened by a series of individual biases. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Kyiv goes after FSB's mole recruitment unit 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!