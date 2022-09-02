Guoanbu calls on ISI to cooperate with Taliban secret services
Concerned by the security situation in Afghanistan, China has spoken with the Taliban in order to secure its interests, all with the help of Pakistani spymasters. [...]
Read this article here:
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which is useful to Riyadh as a channel of communication with the Talibans in Afghanistan, is also of interest because of its know-how in the nuclear field. Saudi Arabia plans to provide Pakistan's military industrial complex with fresh financing in return for more help in the development of its own nuclear sector. [...]
Monopolised by the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the threat from Islamic State in Khorasan, Pakistan's intelligence service is also caught in a power struggle between the prime minister and the head of the armed forces while it awaits the appointment of a new chief. [...]
Despite the proximity between Islamabad's intelligence community and Kabul's new rulers, the strengthening of the Pakistani component of the Taliban, allied with Islamic State in Khorasan, is not to the liking of Pakistan's ISI spymasters. [...]