Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spymaster
PAKISTAN

ISI chief Nadeem Anjum spearheads quiet intelligence revolution in Pakistan

Nadeem Anjum, new head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Nadeem Anjum, new head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). © Akhter Gulfam/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Nadeem Anjum, appointed director general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence in October 2021, is reforming the service to make headway on a number of key internal and external issues. [...] (788 words)
Issue dated 02/09/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  ISI chief Nadeem Anjum spearheads quiet intelligence revolution in Pakistan 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!