Spy Way Of Life
CHINA FRANCE PAKISTAN

The Dissident Club in Paris, closely watched by services from Beijing to Islamabad

The Dissident Club, in Paris.
The Dissident Club, in Paris. © Mohamed Badra/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the Dissident Club, on Rue Richer in Paris, which is arousing the curiosity of intelligence services in Asian countries likely to be tracking down their opponents far from home. [...]
Government Intelligence

