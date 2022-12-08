Your account has been succesfully created.
PAKISTAN

Behind the scenes of spymaster Asim Munir's appointment as Pakistani army boss

The Pakistani army's new chief of staff Asim Munir. © Inter Services Public Relations/Handout via Reuters
Asim Munir, the former head of the Intelligence Military and of Inter-Services Intelligence, is taking over from Qamar Javad Bajwa as head of the Pakistani army. This is a sign of the persistence of the authorities' opposition to former prime minister Imran Khan, with whom Munir is at odds. [...] (344 words)
Issue dated 08/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

