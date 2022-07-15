Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
IRAN

Ali Shamkhani grows more powerful after dismissal of Hossein Taeb

The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.
The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani. © STR/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Ali Shamkhani, around whom Iran's security and intelligence apparatus is increasingly concentrated, is continuing his regular regional trips. He is particularly keen on making progress on Iranian-Egyptian reconciliation. [...] (295 words)
Issue dated 15/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Ali Shamkhani grows more powerful after dismissal of Hossein Taeb 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!