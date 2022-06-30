Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
TURKEY

With elections due next year, Erdogan has ensured his allies stay in charge of the security forces

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and army chief of staff Yasar Güler (left).
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and army chief of staff Yasar Güler (left). © Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Well aware of the crucial nature of next year's elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has kept his allies in the security forces at his sides. He has even changed the law to avoid his chief of the defence staff having to retire. [...] (350 words)
Issue dated 30/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Spymaster TURKEY 20/05/2022

Hakan Fidan, the unstoppable reformer of Turkish intelligence 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powerful spy chief is pushing ahead with his fast-paced overhaul of MIT, Turkey's sole intelligence body, which has been methodically encroaching on the country's military and diplomatic corps's turf. But the intelligence chief is also looking out for his own political aspirations, much to the distaste of the president and his closest allies. [...]
Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency MIT.
Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency MIT. © Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool via Reuters

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  With elections due next year, Erdogan has ensured his allies stay in charge of the security forces 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!