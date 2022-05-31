Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
KAZAKHSTAN

Tokayev adds final touches to domestic intelligence overhaul after spymaster ouster

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. © Twitter @TokayevKZ
The Kazakh president has managed to get several of his former intelligence chief Karim Massimov's allies to turn their coats as the reform of the country's domestic intelligence service, the KNB, nears completion. [...] (430 words)
Issue dated 31/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

