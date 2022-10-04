Nur-Sultan lawyers up to boost Nazarbayev-era asset hunt
The Kazakh government has invited lawyers from several foreign law firms to Nur-Sultan as part of its investigations into assets linked to the former president and his entourage. [...]
Despite the best efforts of adviser Marcia Favale-Tarter to garner support in the US, a New York court recently ruled against the Kazakh government in one of an array of cases connected to its long-running legal wrangle with the Moldovan Stati brothers. [...]
The father-and-son businessmen Anatol and Gabriel Stati, who have been battling the Kazakh government in several countries, have requested information in US courts from Emmanuil Grinshpun, a Moldovan investor with close links to Kazakhstan's business and political elite. [...]
The Kazakh president has managed to get several of his former intelligence chief Karim Massimov's allies to turn their coats as the reform of the country's domestic intelligence service, the KNB, nears completion. [...]
