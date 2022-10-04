Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES KAZAKHSTAN UNITED KINGDOM

Kazakh asset recovery on hold until elections over

Behind the scenes, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's administration is still talking to US and British law firms about plans to recover assets connected to people in ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev's circles. Their progress is hinged on the outcome of the upcoming political events. [...] (335 words)
Issue dated 04/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

