UNITED STATES KAZAKHSTAN

US private investigators home in on ex-president Nazarbayev's brother

A group of US lawyers and consultants are aiming to have OFAC sanctions placed on the former president's younger brother Bolat Nazarbayev, who is already under close watch from the Russian and Kazakh intelligence services. [...] (531 words)
Issue dated 31/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

