Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
KAZAKHSTAN

Nazarbayev's former allies fear investigations as elections loom

With the snap presidential election only a few weeks away, investigations into security officials and leading Kazakh business figures are being wrapped up one by one. Fearing they could be next, members of the current administration are keeping a low profile. [...] (391 words)
Issue dated 20/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Nazarbayev's former allies fear investigations as elections loom 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!