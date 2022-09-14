Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
KAZAKHSTAN UNITED KINGDOM

Nur-Sultan lawyers up to boost Nazarbayev-era asset hunt

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. © Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
The Kazakh government has invited lawyers from several foreign law firms to Nur-Sultan as part of its investigations into assets linked to the former president and his entourage. [...] (305 words)
Issue dated 14/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading

