Read this article here:
Having evaded several summonses under a variety of excuses, retired Israeli general Zeev Zacharin has now been indicted in the proceedings initiated by former Sella Bank executive Yves Bayle. He is accused of having made fake board meeting minutes, which allegedly allowed Arcadi Gaydamak's asset managers to embezzle his money. [...]
Idriss Deby's succession is of great interest to intelligence services that have a stake in Chad as a regional platform. Having already toured African capitals, Ahmed Kogri, the head of the National Security Agency, will next visit the Transitional Military Council's allies outside the continent to drum up support. [...]