IRAN

Pasdaran play kingmakers in Ali Khamenei's succession

With pressure building to name a successor to Iran's ailing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Pasdaran are manoeuvring to influence the appointment. President Ebrahim Raissi is their current favourite. [...] (296 words)
Issue dated 27/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
