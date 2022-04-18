Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRIA RUSSIA

Vienna's large spy population under close observation

City view in Vienna, Austria.
City view in Vienna, Austria. © Guo Chen/XinhuaNewsAgency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Austria's new intelligence service and the country's chancellor's dealings with Moscow have been under close scrutiny from Europe's intelligence community. This follows years of Vienna being sometimes described as a hub for Russian intelligence operations on the continent. [...] (439 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

FRANCE RUSSIA 11/01/2022

François Fillon rubs shoulders with counter-espionage veterans in Moscow 

The appointment of the former French PM to the board of a second Russian company will enable him to expand his contact network in Moscow. Already close to the entourages of the oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, who are Kremlin loyalists, he will now find himself mixing with intelligence service veterans with important corporate positions. [...]
Former French Prime Minister François Fillon.
Former French Prime Minister François Fillon. © Aurelien Morissard/IP3 Press/MaxPPP

