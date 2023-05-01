NATO 2030 initiative's implications for Paris
NATO's ambitions, in the event the war in Ukraine worsens, would impose some major changes on France's military logistics apparatus.
Read this article here:
Behind the military front in Kyiv is a war for control of private assets. Registered on Ukrainian soil, these assets and entities can be seized under criminal investigations or on the basis of sanctions, then sold for the benefit of the country's defence system.
Vienna is still known as the "city of spies", despite the Austrian authorities' attempt to completely overhaul the country's intelligence service, which is headed by Omar Haijawi-Pirchner. The service has long been associated with counter-espionage operations against the Russian services, and its European and American counterparts remain unconvinced by its efforts to reform.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Austria's new intelligence service and the country's chancellor's dealings with Moscow have been under close scrutiny from Europe's intelligence community. This follows years of Vienna being sometimes described as a hub for Russian intelligence operations on the continent.
NIIRK, the small scientific research centre made up of ex-KGB agents is making assessment of "communication flows" a central priority. It is examining these in the three Baltic countries and five Central Asian states where Moscow is trying to push its narratives using soft power tools, such as the Rossotrudnichestvo and state media outlets.