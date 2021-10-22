Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRIA

New international team at Austrian intelligence brings hopes for a fresh era

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's 11 October resignation - which has sparked a new political crisis for Austria - coincides with local intelligence trying to escape its own political turmoil. [...] (470 words)
Issue dated 22/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
