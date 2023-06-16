Your account has been succesfully created.
Spymaster
TAIWAN

Yang Jing-se, the Taiwanese general trying to get military intelligence back on its feet

Yang Jing-se, Director of Taiwan's Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB).
Until last year, the military intelligence bureau in Taipei was threatened with closure. Under the leadership of Yang Jing-se, the body is now trying to restore its credibility with a thorough shake-up and by taking on civilian staff to reinforce its independence and operational capabilities. [...] (708 words)
Published on 16/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

