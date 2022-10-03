Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Reem al-Hashimi steers UAE's sustainability showcase

The UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem al-Hashimi.
The UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem al-Hashimi. © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
The transformation of the Expo 2020 Dubai site has begun, with the aim of turning it into a display of the United Arab Emirates' green ambitions. At the helm of this new project is international cooperation minister Reem al-Hashimi. [...] (522 words)
Issue dated 03/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) during the meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and UAE Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, 18 March 2022. © Emirates News Agency/YouTube
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SYRIA 28/03/2022

Spymaster Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan plays tour operator for Bashar al-Assad 

Assad was delighted to have finally set foot on Emirati soil and thus further the normalisation of relations that began in 2018. He travelled in a plane belonging to the Abu Dhabi luxury airline Royal Jet. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Reem al-Hashimi steers UAE's sustainability showcase 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!