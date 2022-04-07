Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA YEMEN

Saudi strategists sceptical of Yemen truce

While the month of Ramadan is meant to deliver an unprecedented halt to hostilities in Yemen, regional intelligence services remain on alert, fearful of future actions by Houthi militiamen. [...] (349 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) during the meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and UAE Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, 18 March 2022. © Emirates News Agency/YouTube
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SYRIA 28/03/2022

Spymaster Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan plays tour operator for Bashar al-Assad 

Assad was delighted to have finally set foot on Emirati soil and thus further the normalisation of relations that began in 2018. He travelled in a plane belonging to the Abu Dhabi luxury airline Royal Jet. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Saudi strategists sceptical of Yemen truce 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!