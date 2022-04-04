Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

DRM shaken by chief Eric Vidaud's sudden exit

General Eric Vidaud.
As the war in Ukraine rages on and with the French general election imminent, the ousting of French military intelligence chief Eric Vidaud, pushed by Emmanuel Macron, has highlighted the difficulties the service is facing as it undergoes a major overhaul. [...] (503 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
