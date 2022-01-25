Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SAHEL

Amarante to monitor influence operations in the Sahel for French defence ministry

The ministry of armed forces has hired the French security group Amarante to conduct a study of the networks and relays of influence in G5 Sahel countries. The French government is increasingly concerned about foreign interference campaigns in the region, where it has plans for its own strategy of influence. [...] (496 words)
Issue dated 25/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
