France
French financial intelligence bolstered in fight against election interference

A general view of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, on 5 July 2025.
A general view of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, on 5 July 2025. © Telmo Pinto/NurPhoto via AFP
The French finance ministry's anti-money laundering department will soon be able to share intelligence with more government agencies. The reform is of particular interest to the national commission on campaign accounts and political financing, worried about foreign interference. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Pierre Januel

Government Intelligence

