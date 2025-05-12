France
France's foreign influence register delayed
The register for foreign interference was supposed to be in place by 1 July, but the decree has still not become law.
Read this article here:
The head of the French finance ministry's Tracfin anti-money laundering department, Antoine Magnant, recently visited the French island of Corsica.
France's financial intelligence service in April officially requested that major French banks harmonise their transaction statements. The aim is to provide Tracfin with standardised information in order to better merge the data it has.
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
The ousting of the director of France's Tracfin anti-money laundering unit comes amid manoeuvring to reorganise intelligence gathering at the finance ministry. Battles for influence are being fought between the financial spies, the spearheads of the 'economic sovereignty' so dear to the government.
France's political campaign-finance watchdog has questioned the far-right politician's €540,000 cybersecurity contract involving an ex-martial arts champion, former military officers and a supplier conveniently located in Switzerland.
Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. Today, we head to Sulemaniyah and Beijing, via Washington, Moscow and Paris.
Unlike previous presidential polls, the Elysée is mobilising intelligence services on an unprecedented scale to secure the next election. Behind France's dedicated new agency Viginum, the DGSE, the DGSI and Tracfin are actively trying to prevent new foreign interferences.
In the midst of structural reform (IOL 867, IOL 864), the small but strategic French financial intelligence service Tracfin is [...]