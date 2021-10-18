Read this article here:
Hosted by the ministry's "digital ambassador", Disinfo, which develops open-source tools to monitor disinformation, was created in April 2019 by national security directorate SGDSN's inter-ministerial anti-fake news task force. As such, it represents the "soft power" component of the French government's efforts to counter disinformation. [...]
The French government is organising its intelligence services' push against foreign disinformation. The General secretariat for defense and national security laid in early August the roles military intelligence and domestic intelligence will play within the newly formed Operational committee against information manipulation (Colmi). [...]