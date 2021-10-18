Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

France's SGDSN budget finances new anti-fake news technology for Viginum

France's new anti-fake news service Viginum has been allocated €4m to procure technology and hire 25 additional staff in signs which suggest the service is poised to work more closely with the French intelligence community. [...] (645 words)
Issue dated 18/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
