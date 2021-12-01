Read this article here:
Turkish intelligence service MIT, which is concerned about the growing number of foreign agents operating in Turkey, is strengthening its counter-espionage capacities. It has increasingly been carrying out arrests and breaking up spy cells, with the activities of the Iranian and Israeli intelligence services getting particular attention. [...]
Turkey's increasingly belligerent tone on Syria could herald a new campaign in the country given the troop deployment extension ratified by parliament last week. The Turkish intelligence agency, which has been behind several arrests, is already quietly working in the area. [...]
After months of bad blood between FIFA and some African federation members, the head of the international football organisation wants to take advantage of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe's arrival at the head of the Confederation of African Football to exert greater control of the game on the continent. [...]