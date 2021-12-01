Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY QATAR

MIT strengthens cooperation with Qatar's intelligence services ahead of 2022 World Cup

The Emir of Qatar has turned to Turkey to beef up security ahead of next year's football World Cup, an arrangement that gives Turkey an opportunity to strengthen its hold in the emirate. [...] (348 words)
Issue dated 01/12/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites
The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and the president of the African Football Confederation, Patrice Motsepe, on 4 May 2021 in Abidjan. © Legnan Koula/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Africa Intelligence 03/06/2021

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino tightens his grip on African federations 

After months of bad blood between FIFA and some African federation members, the head of the international football organisation wants to take advantage of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe's arrival at the head of the Confederation of African Football to exert greater control of the game on the continent. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  MIT strengthens cooperation with Qatar's intelligence services ahead of 2022 World Cup 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!