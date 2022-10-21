Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE ISRAEL CHAD

NSO's man in Chad, Abdellatif Ramadan, scouts for new French contacts

With Israel cracking down on exports, Chadian businessman Abdellatif Ramadan, who is assisting his country's intelligence services as they expand, has turned to France. [...] (295 words)
Issue dated 21/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

