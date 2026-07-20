Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
BelgiumForeign spies enjoy 14 July party in Brussels
FranceAn honour and a new appointment at head of the National Directorate of Territorial Intelligence
ChinaIdeological training courses to prep future strategic advisers abroad
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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France/SyriaParis embassy still awaiting new ambassador
CambodiaNetwork of researchers to support policy
ChinaPLA's ideological training extended to others
FrancePrefect confirmed as Interpol president's new aide
Deep Dive | Belgium, China, European Union
European Commission beefs up security in face of China threat
After years of lax security despite being increasingly targeted by foreign intelligence services, the European Union has stepped up its game recently, even as the Commission seeks to set up its own intelligence unit.
China, Hungary, Serbia
Beijing's Belt and Road 'militias' to be deployed in Serbia, Hungary and Poland
The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to deploy elite police units in Central Europe to protect Chinese interests. This move, which comes as tensions between China and the European Union are running high, will also serve to establish contingents to monitor and influence the region.
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France
China's learned European influence network
Beijing maintains a network of pseudo-independent entities and academic ties across Europe which it uses to spread its narrative among member states and within European institutions. The network is sometimes also used for espionage and influence operations.
Deep Dive | China, European Union
From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
The European Union's diplomatic arm under Josep Borrell took its relationship with Beijing so far that several senior Commission officials got their fingers burnt. There has however been a noticeable hardening of the stance towards China since the arrival of his successor, Kaja Kallas.
China, Italy
Transnational repression: Rome steps up pressure on Beijing
After long having sought Beijing's help in fighting the mafia, Italian police have suspended cooperation with China's Ministry of Public Security following a cyber attack on its anti-terrorism and organised crime division. Eight Chinese nationals suspected of spying on and harassing a Chinese dissident have recently been deported from Italy.
France, Morocco
French authorities revoke intel officer's security clearance over Rabat links
A police intelligence official in southern France has lost his access to classified information after an internal investigation uncovered links with Moroccan intelligence services.