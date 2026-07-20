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The Agencies' Gazette
Foreign spies celebrate Bastille Day, French DNRT head honoured, Chinese advisers

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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

BelgiumForeign spies enjoy 14 July party in Brussels

FranceAn honour and a new appointment at head of the National Directorate of Territorial Intelligence

ChinaIdeological training courses to prep future strategic advisers abroad

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Headlines

France, UAE Former French PM Fillon leads way in building Franco-Emirati defence ties Australia, China LaRouche's Australian followers move closer to Beijing while in campaign against ASIO Spotlight | European Union European Commission gets intelligence liaison officers
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arriving at the Hotel Royal ahead of the G7 summit, in Evian, France, on 15 June 2026.
United States Washington steps up bolstering of Armenia's security apparatus
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, on 26 May 2026.
Yemen Electricity power battle shines a light on Saudi-Emirati divisions in Aden
A labourer cleans solar panels during the opening ceremony for a 120MW solar power plant, supplied by the UAE, in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, on 4 March 2024.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

France, UAE Former French PM Fillon leads way in building Franco-Emirati defence ties Australia, China LaRouche's Australian followers move closer to Beijing while in campaign against ASIO Spotlight | European Union European Commission gets intelligence liaison officers
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arriving at the Hotel Royal ahead of the G7 summit, in Evian, France, on 15 June 2026.
United States Washington steps up bolstering of Armenia's security apparatus
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, on 26 May 2026.
Yemen Electricity power battle shines a light on Saudi-Emirati divisions in Aden
A labourer cleans solar panels during the opening ceremony for a 120MW solar power plant, supplied by the UAE, in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, on 4 March 2024.

Related topics to this article

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