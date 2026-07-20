The Thai defence ministry was due to announce its choice to build the Royal Thai Navy's new frigate at the end of June. It did not do so for administrative reasons. However, Intelligence Online can reveal the technical ranking of the bids.
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Thailand
Hyundai mandates influential businesswoman in Bangkok to secure frigate contract
The South Korean company Hyundai Heavy Industries is one of 11 bidders for Thailand's future navy frigate. A very well-connected businesswoman could be the key to securing this deal.
Thailand
Bangkok blows the starting whistle for its future frigate
Bangkok is advancing on the tender process for its future frigate by distributing specifications to interested manufacturers. Competition for this contract is expected to be intense and attract international interest.
South Korea, Thailand
Challengers catching up with Franco-Korean partnership for Thai frigate contract
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South Korea, Thailand
Royal Thai Navy's frigate acquisition trail leads to offshore family holding company
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