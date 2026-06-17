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Deep Dive | China, European Union, France
China's learned European influence network

By Jérémy André and Antoine Izambard
Reading time 7 min
Part 2
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (2/3).
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (2/3). © Stéphane Oiry

Beijing maintains a network of pseudo-independent entities and academic ties across Europe which it uses to spread its narrative among member states and within European institutions. The network is sometimes also used for espionage and influence operations.

More from this Deep Dive

China's spies in Brussels (2/3 published parts)

With China on the agenda of the G7 in Evian and upcoming European Council meeting, Beijing has been deploying all its tools of influence in Brussels and across the bloc's capitals, with think-tanks, NGOs, academic institutions and EU civil servants repeatedly targeted by the Chinese Communist Party. Long considered too conciliatory, the European Service for External Action (EEAS) has toughened its stance but is now under fire from critics. Meanwhile the EU Commission keeps pushing for a European intelligence agency, but is struggling to convince member states. In this three-part series, Intelligence Online investigates this covert war and the European Union's response to these attacks.

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Part 1From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Part 2China's learned European influence network

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