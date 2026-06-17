Beijing maintains a network of pseudo-independent entities and academic ties across Europe which it uses to spread its narrative among member states and within European institutions. The network is sometimes also used for espionage and influence operations.
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With China on the agenda of the G7 in Evian and upcoming European Council meeting, Beijing has been deploying all its tools of influence in Brussels and across the bloc's capitals, with think-tanks, NGOs, academic institutions and EU civil servants repeatedly targeted by the Chinese Communist Party. Long considered too conciliatory, the European Service for External Action (EEAS) has toughened its stance but is now under fire from critics. Meanwhile the EU Commission keeps pushing for a European intelligence agency, but is struggling to convince member states. In this three-part series, Intelligence Online investigates this covert war and the European Union's response to these attacks.
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