Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Deep Dive | Belgium, China, European Union
European Commission beefs up security in face of China threat

By Antoine Izambard
Reading time 4 min
Part 3
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (3/3).
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (3/3). © Stéphane Oiry

After years of lax security despite being increasingly targeted by foreign intelligence services, the European Union has stepped up its game recently, even as the Commission seeks to set up its own intelligence unit.

More from this Deep Dive

China's spies in Brussels (3/3 published parts)

With China on the agenda of the G7 in Evian and upcoming European Council meeting, Beijing has been deploying all its tools of influence in Brussels and across the bloc's capitals, with think-tanks, NGOs, academic institutions and EU civil servants repeatedly targeted by the Chinese Communist Party. Long considered too conciliatory, the European Service for External Action (EEAS) has toughened its stance but is now under fire from critics. Meanwhile the EU Commission keeps pushing for a European intelligence agency, but is struggling to convince member states. In this three-part series, Intelligence Online investigates this covert war and the European Union's response to these attacks.

.

Read also

Headlines

The Sharjah skyline from Dubai Airport, United Arab Emirates.
Spotlight | UAE US and UK consultants stranded in UAE for months amid money laundering probe United States Tulsi Gabbard's ODNI cuts also targeted counternarcotics
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, discussing counternarcotics during a panel discussion with the Working Group on Internal Security, in Washington, DC, on 23 October 2025.
China, Hungary, Serbia Beijing's Belt and Road 'militias' to be deployed in Serbia, Hungary and Poland
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right) attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, on 25 May 2026.
Ukraine, United States AeroVironment puts new Switchblade drone to the test with SBU's Alpha unit
A drone operator from Ukraine's SBU’s Alpha Unit ahead of a strike operation on a Russian supply route.
France DGSE locks down top positions until presidential
The head of France's DGSE external security agency Nicolas Lerner, in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France China's learned European influence network
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (2/3).
Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The Sharjah skyline from Dubai Airport, United Arab Emirates.
Spotlight | UAE US and UK consultants stranded in UAE for months amid money laundering probe United States Tulsi Gabbard's ODNI cuts also targeted counternarcotics
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, discussing counternarcotics during a panel discussion with the Working Group on Internal Security, in Washington, DC, on 23 October 2025.
China, Hungary, Serbia Beijing's Belt and Road 'militias' to be deployed in Serbia, Hungary and Poland
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right) attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, on 25 May 2026.
Ukraine, United States AeroVironment puts new Switchblade drone to the test with SBU's Alpha unit
A drone operator from Ukraine's SBU’s Alpha Unit ahead of a strike operation on a Russian supply route.
France DGSE locks down top positions until presidential
The head of France's DGSE external security agency Nicolas Lerner, in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France China's learned European influence network
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (2/3).
Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!