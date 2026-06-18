After years of lax security despite being increasingly targeted by foreign intelligence services, the European Union has stepped up its game recently, even as the Commission seeks to set up its own intelligence unit.
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With China on the agenda of the G7 in Evian and upcoming European Council meeting, Beijing has been deploying all its tools of influence in Brussels and across the bloc's capitals, with think-tanks, NGOs, academic institutions and EU civil servants repeatedly targeted by the Chinese Communist Party. Long considered too conciliatory, the European Service for External Action (EEAS) has toughened its stance but is now under fire from critics. Meanwhile the EU Commission keeps pushing for a European intelligence agency, but is struggling to convince member states. In this three-part series, Intelligence Online investigates this covert war and the European Union's response to these attacks.
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Deep Dive | China, European Union
From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
The European Union's diplomatic arm under Josep Borrell took its relationship with Beijing so far that several senior Commission officials got their fingers burnt. There has however been a noticeable hardening of the stance towards China since the arrival of his successor, Kaja Kallas.
European Union
Von der Leyen abandons planned EU Commission intelligence unit
The European Commission president had hoped to set up a new intelligence unit but was forced to back down in the face of opposition from member states. She nevertheless intends to step up efforts in the area of economic security.
China
From roving officers to undercover agents… How the Guoanbu has adapted its methods
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (3/3) – Several countries' uncovering of a vast operation by China's Ministry of State Security targeting NATO and European institutions shows that Beijing's intelligence service has significantly revised its modus operandi in recent years.
China, European Union, France
Chinese spies fish for high-profile European targets via fake LinkedIn profiles
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (1/3) - European countries have identified a large-scale operation run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security to obtain sensitive and even classified information via fake accounts on social networking sites.