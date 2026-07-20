The consulting firm led by Stanley McChrystal recently won a $420,000 contract to help the US Customs and Border Protection crack down on fentanyl trafficking.
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Spotlight | China, Mexico, United States
Palantir, DEA, US Coast Guard: Washington cranks up war on Chinese suppliers of fentanyl precursors
US authorities are actively tracking Chinese brokers who supply Mexican cartels with the precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl, Intelligence Online can reveal. This covert war involves cryptocurrencies, maritime shipping routes and front companies.
Spotlight | United States
ICE buys forensic analysis software for investigations
US immigration authorities, who have just confirmed that they are using spyware to combat fentanyl trafficking, is to begin using data analysis software from Australian company GetData.
United States
CIA legend Greg Vogle back in Kabul
Greg Vogle, the legendary CIA head of station in Afghanistan, returned to Kabul recently. He now advises DGC International, a [...]
United States
Crack troops at McChrystal Group
Stanley McChrystal, who headed the NATO forces in Afghanistan from [...]