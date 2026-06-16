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Deep Dive | China, European Union
From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China

By Antoine Izambard and Louis Raymond
Reading time 6 min
Part 1
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3). © Stéphane Oiry

The European Union's diplomatic arm under Josep Borrell took its relationship with Beijing so far that several senior Commission officials got their fingers burnt. There has however been a noticeable hardening of the stance towards China since the arrival of his successor, Kaja Kallas.

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Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite UAE, United Kingdom London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.
Poland Warsaw steps up talks with European firms to free itself from Palantir

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