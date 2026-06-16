The European Union's diplomatic arm under Josep Borrell took its relationship with Beijing so far that several senior Commission officials got their fingers burnt. There has however been a noticeable hardening of the stance towards China since the arrival of his successor, Kaja Kallas.
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China, Europe, France
Beijing snubs French investment gathering amid heated trade tensions with EU
A spat after France's European Affairs Minister called for tougher EU trade measures against China resulted in Beijing snubbing this year's Choose France investment gathering. Behind the move, China wants to ramp up pressure on Paris ahead of key meetings this month in Brussels and at the G7 summit.
China, India, Russia
China seeks new BRICS+ strategy for 2027 summit
Amid ongoing disagreements with this year's BRICS+ summit host New Delhi and rising regional tensions, Xi Jinping has ordered a review of the body's objectives for the 2027 summit to be hosted by Beijing. Its new strategy will focus on multilateralism and take a tougher stance on Japan.
China, European Union, France
Unravelling Guoanbu's 'LinkedIn' scheme to steal strategic European secrets
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (2/3) – China's Ministry of State Security, which has been revealed to use fake LinkedIn accounts to gather sensitive information, has widened its net, expanding from the fields of research and defence to targeting more strategic circles, particularly in Brussels and NATO.
China, European Union, France
Chinese spies fish for high-profile European targets via fake LinkedIn profiles
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (1/3) - European countries have identified a large-scale operation run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security to obtain sensitive and even classified information via fake accounts on social networking sites.
Spotlight | China, Europe
Xi charmed by Merz's pragmatism, but irked by Macron
Reports commissioned by the Chinese president's research office during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Beijing delivered blunt assessments on the future of ties with Europe: relations are set to deteriorate but pragmatic cooperation remains possible with Germany, Italy and the UK.
Spy Way of Life | Belgium, European Union
Meet Meat, a Brussels steakhouse for Russian and Chinese spies on the hunt for gossip
Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online enjoys a meal at Meet Meat, a Brussels steakhouse a stone's throw away from the European Commission where spies listen out for juicy information.
China
Xi's foreign policy strategist Yang Jiemian banks on the BRICS
China's foreign policy is being shaped by two brothers, Yang Jiechi et Yang Jiemian, a retired foreign affairs minister. He recently drew up the contours of one axis of Xi Jinping's new world order which focuses on the BRICS.