Part 1 Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3). © Stéphane Oiry

The European Union's diplomatic arm under Josep Borrell took its relationship with Beijing so far that several senior Commission officials got their fingers burnt. There has however been a noticeable hardening of the stance towards China since the arrival of his successor, Kaja Kallas.

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