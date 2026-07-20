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French public order bill gives intelligence services access to vehicle surveillance

LogoSubscribers only By Pierre Januel
Reading time 2 min
An automatic number plate recognition system, using a camera-equipped vehicle, was deployed in Nantes, France on 4 September 2024.
An automatic number plate recognition system, using a camera-equipped vehicle, was deployed in Nantes, France on 4 September 2024. © Franck Dubray/Photo PQR/Ouest France/MaxPPP

The French interior ministry is using a bill to grant broader access to data from number plate cameras, effectively introducing a new intelligence-gathering technique.

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A labourer cleans solar panels during the opening ceremony for a 120MW solar power plant, supplied by the UAE, in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, on 4 March 2024.

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