The French interior ministry is using a bill to grant broader access to data from number plate cameras, effectively introducing a new intelligence-gathering technique.
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France
International comms surveillance: interceptions watchdog gets technical boost from DGSE
France's CNCTR independent interception watchdog filed its 2025 activity report to the government and presented it to members of the DPR parliamentary intelligence delegation on 25 June. The body concluded that the document had clarified its understanding in terms of surveillance and international communications.
France
Algorithmic intelligence techniques gain momentum
An overview of the implementation of algorithmic intelligence techniques for detecting terrorist threats was presented last month by the French government to the chairs of the French National Assembly and the Senate's Legal Affairs and Defence Committees.
France
French interior ministry moving to make its drones less detectable
The French interior ministry is taking action to make its drones less detectable. The stakes are high, particularly in the fight against organised crime, with the goal being to prevent criminal networks from identifying UAVs belonging to law enforcement agencies.
France
French intelligence watchdog and Council of State push for changes to algorithms bill
The French government has amended the procedure governing the approval of algorithmic surveillance systems in the draft bill to update France's military programming law.