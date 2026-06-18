China, Hungary, Serbia

The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to deploy elite police units in Central Europe to protect Chinese interests. This move, which comes as tensions between China and the European Union are running high, will also serve to establish contingents to monitor and influence the region.
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China, Europe, France
Beijing snubs French investment gathering amid heated trade tensions with EU
A spat after France's European Affairs Minister called for tougher EU trade measures against China resulted in Beijing snubbing this year's Choose France investment gathering. Behind the move, China wants to ramp up pressure on Paris ahead of key meetings this month in Brussels and at the G7 summit.
China
Xi to deploy CCP 'consultants' to Chinese businesses abroad
Chinese President Xi Jinping has already created a system to mobilise academics directly in the service of the politburo. Deeming this a success, he now wants to extend the scheme to businesses, which will have to set up special research offices in their overseas subsidiaries.
China, Europe
CCP ramps up anti-corruption drive abroad
Pursuing its efforts to clamp down on corruption, Beijing has signed a flurry of extradition and judicial cooperation agreements in Hungary, Serbia, Zambia, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Brazil and Peru. The CPP's goal is to prosecute its elites on the run and dissidents in exile.
Spotlight | China, South America
Chinese intelligence seeks to redefine global public security governance
The 2025 Lianyungang conference marked an important step in China's efforts to redefine global public security governance. By proposing concrete initiatives, Beijing is seeking to establish a new global security order.
China
Guoanbu pushing Chinese diplomacy within Paris-based international organisations
The Chinese Communist Party wants to strengthen Beijing's position within international organisations, with the support of the Ministry of State Security. The Paris-based OECD and UNESCO are in particular being targeted.
China
Beijing prepares to deploy Belt and Road 'militia'
China wants to provide military units to state firms established in countries which have joined the Belt and Road Initiative, in order to stamp out internal corruption and protect Chinese foreign investments.