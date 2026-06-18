China, Hungary, Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right) attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, on 25 May 2026. © Kyodo/MaxPPP

The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to deploy elite police units in Central Europe to protect Chinese interests. This move, which comes as tensions between China and the European Union are running high, will also serve to establish contingents to monitor and influence the region.

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