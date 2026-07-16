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China, Myanmar
Xi turns up the heat on Myanmar in bid to stop junta seeking alternative support

Reading time 3 min
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with his Burmese counterpart Min Aung Hlaing during a ceremony in Beijing, on 16 June 2026.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with his Burmese counterpart Min Aung Hlaing during a ceremony in Beijing, on 16 June 2026. © Kyodo/MaxPPP

Having secured a commitment from the Burmese president to crack down on scam centers in Myanmar, Xi Jinping is working to ensure that the junta keeps its word and does not look for new protectors outside of China.

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China, Myanmar
Beijing ties cyber fraud clampdown in South-East Asia to regional support

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the fight against South-East Asian so-called 'scam centers' a national emergency. The issue now underpins CCP security diplomacy in the Mekong region. China has secured a formal commitment from the Burmese junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, which has led to the Chinese Ministry of State Security issuing operational directives.

LogoSubscribers only Cybersecurity, Back-Door Diplomacy 13.07.2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing at a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on 16 June 2026 in Beijing, China.

China
As the Party tightens its grip on foreign affairs, a new guard emerges

Li Qian's appointment to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the latest sign that the Chinese Communist Party apparatus is tightening its grip on diplomatic affairs. A generation of leaders born in the 1960s is gradually taking up diplomatic leadership positions, ahead of the expected reshuffle between the 5th plenum, at the end of 2026, and the 21st Congress, at the end of 2027.

LogoSubscribers only Back-Door Diplomacy 08.07.2026
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Beijing.

The Agencies' Gazette
'Advanced deterrence', Beijing in Myanmar, DGSE departure, ex-AIVD head, death of NSC figure

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

France‘Advanced deterrence' under discussion since 2023

ChinaCCP sends agents to contain Myanmar rebels

FranceSenior DGSE India expert leaves for private sector

Netherlands/ItalyFormer AIVD head joins Dataflow Security board

RussiaPutin loses intelligence coordination architect
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Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (2/3).
Deep Dive | Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine Black Cube, Eastern Europe and the question of electoral interference Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States Shark Marine Technologies equipping Ukrainian combat swimmers in the Black Sea
Two Ukrainian combat swimmers from the 73rd Special Operations Centre equipped with Shark Marine gear training off Snake Island in Ukraine.
Lebanon The key role of Camille Abousleiman in shadow of Salamé's legal affairs
Camille Abousleiman, a lawyer at the law firm Dechert and former Lebanese labour minister, on 30 May 2019.
Afghanistan, France Afghan Taliban delegation's strange Paris stopover
A sticker picturing Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada being sold at a market in Kabul, on 26 December 2021.

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