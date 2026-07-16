China, Myanmar

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with his Burmese counterpart Min Aung Hlaing during a ceremony in Beijing, on 16 June 2026. © Kyodo/MaxPPP

Having secured a commitment from the Burmese president to crack down on scam centers in Myanmar, Xi Jinping is working to ensure that the junta keeps its word and does not look for new protectors outside of China.

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