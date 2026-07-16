Having secured a commitment from the Burmese president to crack down on scam centers in Myanmar, Xi Jinping is working to ensure that the junta keeps its word and does not look for new protectors outside of China.
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China, Myanmar
Beijing ties cyber fraud clampdown in South-East Asia to regional support
Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the fight against South-East Asian so-called 'scam centers' a national emergency. The issue now underpins CCP security diplomacy in the Mekong region. China has secured a formal commitment from the Burmese junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, which has led to the Chinese Ministry of State Security issuing operational directives.
China
As the Party tightens its grip on foreign affairs, a new guard emerges
Li Qian's appointment to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the latest sign that the Chinese Communist Party apparatus is tightening its grip on diplomatic affairs. A generation of leaders born in the 1960s is gradually taking up diplomatic leadership positions, ahead of the expected reshuffle between the 5th plenum, at the end of 2026, and the 21st Congress, at the end of 2027.
Myanmar
Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
After visiting India, the junta leader who this year became president of Myanmar was expected to attend a Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in mid-June. The fact that he is sending someone else does not change his ambition to become Moscow's man in a divided Southeast Asia.
The Agencies' Gazette
'Advanced deterrence', Beijing in Myanmar, DGSE departure, ex-AIVD head, death of NSC figure
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France‘Advanced deterrence' under discussion since 2023
ChinaCCP sends agents to contain Myanmar rebels
FranceSenior DGSE India expert leaves for private sector
Netherlands/ItalyFormer AIVD head joins Dataflow Security board
RussiaPutin loses intelligence coordination architect
China, Myanmar
Chinese spies and military moving into Myanmar's Rakhine State
Despite Myanmar's ongoing civil war, Rohingya refugees are starting to return to Rakhine State from crowded camps in Bangladesh. China's Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army appear to be orchestrating the final stage of a plan to secure the CCP's vital Indian Ocean interests.