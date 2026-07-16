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Deep Dive | Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine
Black Cube, Eastern Europe and the question of electoral interference

By Matt Bernardini and Michael Sweeney
Reading time 5 min
Part 2
Black Cube's work in politics (2/3).
Black Cube's work in politics (2/3). © Stéphane Oiry

Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube has a history of politically-directed casework in Eastern Europe. But EU authorities' claims that the firm runs "disinformation" campaigns misses an important point about the nature of its work.

More from this Deep Dive

Black Cube's work in politics (2/3 published parts)

Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube has built a reputation for using subterfuge to elicit sensitive information for its clients, including evidence of graft. But the high-profile spy firm has kept quieter about the work it has done in the context of national party politics. Now, as new allegations come to light, its methods have put it in the crosshairs of European authorities, with Emmanuel Macron recently accusing it of meddling and disinformation.


Part 1Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America
Part 2Black Cube, Eastern Europe and the question of electoral interference

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