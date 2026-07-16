Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube has a history of politically-directed casework in Eastern Europe. But EU authorities' claims that the firm runs "disinformation" campaigns misses an important point about the nature of its work.
More from this Deep Dive
Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube has built a reputation for using subterfuge to elicit sensitive information for its clients, including evidence of graft. But the high-profile spy firm has kept quieter about the work it has done in the context of national party politics. Now, as new allegations come to light, its methods have put it in the crosshairs of European authorities, with Emmanuel Macron recently accusing it of meddling and disinformation.
Read also
Spotlight | Europe, France
France's Viginum takes fight against Russian propaganda to Europe's eastern flank
In a bid to fight Russian propaganda, France's foreign disinformation watchdog is deploying its teams across Europe, extending as far as Armenia in the Caucasus. In doing so, the agency is following in the footsteps of its ‘big brother', France's DGSE foreign intelligence service.
France, Israel
Business as usual for Black Cube in Paris as foreign interference allegations swirl
While French government services fight Black Cube's alleged influence operations in Slovenia, the Israeli firm is in the French capital today, drumming up interest in its litigation support work. Its event at Paris Arbitration Week is said to be massively oversubscribed.
Israel
Black Cube targeted by Israeli intelligence
According to several of Intelligence Online’s sources in Tel Aviv, the Israeli security services are mad about the recent activities [...]