Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States

The 73rd Ukrainian Special Operations Centre has recently had access through its US and UK partners to Canadian company Shark Marine Technologies navigation, sonar and underwater mapping systems. This equipment is enhancing the unit's reconnaissance capabilities along the Crimean coastline.
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Stockholm's rising role in Ukraine's Black Sea naval war
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France, Ukraine, United States
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Spotlight | Ukraine, United Kingdom
SBS mentors Kyiv's special operations in the Black Sea
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