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Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States
Shark Marine Technologies equipping Ukrainian combat swimmers in the Black Sea

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Two Ukrainian combat swimmers from the 73rd Special Operations Centre equipped with Shark Marine gear training off Snake Island in Ukraine.
Two Ukrainian combat swimmers from the 73rd Special Operations Centre equipped with Shark Marine gear training off Snake Island in Ukraine. © Intelligence Online

The 73rd Ukrainian Special Operations Centre has recently had access through its US and UK partners to Canadian company Shark Marine Technologies navigation, sonar and underwater mapping systems. This equipment is enhancing the unit's reconnaissance capabilities along the Crimean coastline.

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