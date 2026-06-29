Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USCongressional scrutiny of Trump's anti-drug task forces
BelgiumEx-deputy head of State Security Service extends term at helm of intel coordination
FranceCNCTR attacks ‘third-party service' and sovereignty files
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Spotlight | France, United States
FBI, Homeland Security pressure Europe over immigration
US officials are pressing European authorities for guarantees over immigration controls. In a barely veiled threat, Washington has said it could remove these countries from the Visa Waiver Program administered by DHS and the State Department if they do not meet its demands.
France
International comms surveillance: interceptions watchdog gets technical boost from DGSE
France's CNCTR independent interception watchdog filed its 2025 activity report to the government and presented it to members of the DPR parliamentary intelligence delegation on 25 June. The body concluded that the document had clarified its understanding in terms of surveillance and international communications.
The Agencies' Gazette
DGSE and Aspretto, Belgian intel coordination, ODNI reshuffle
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.