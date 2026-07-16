Afghanistan's ruling Taliban are struggling to rekindle ties with Western capitals. During a trip to Brussels in June, a delegation made a short stopover in Paris where it was mostly given the cold shoulder.
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Pakistan
Asim Munir's army at heart of country's artificial privatisation
A key example of the near-forced privatisation of the country's public assets, the national airway Pakistan International Airlines has just been transferred to private ownership. But in reality, the local defence sector is still in the driving seat.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
UN security contract in Afghanistan, More turmoil at K2, Vantage Intel gets a new neighbour
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
AfghanistanUN poised to renegotiate long-standing security contract
IllinoisK2 loses senior Chicago investigators
LondonVantage Intelligence and Blenheim Martlet become neighbours
Afghanistan, France, Pakistan
Afghan spy granted asylum visa after three-year battle with French authorities
French courts have delivered an asylum visa to an Afghan intelligence officer, who fled Kabul for Pakistan in 2021 before the Taliban took power, giving him the right to seek asylum in France. The decision comes nearly three years after his initial applications were rejected and he was forced to go into hiding in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, China
Beijing makes long-term withdrawal from Afghanistan
Afghanistan, Pakistan: Beijing reshuffles the cards (1/2) – The Ministry of State Security has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Chinese teams and interests from Afghanistan. Rather than a response to recent incidents in Tajikistan, the measure betrays Pakistan's inability to protect Beijing's interests.