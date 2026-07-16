While investigating former Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé, Intelligence Online discovered that former Lebanese labour minister Camille Abousleiman was the legal architect behind offshore schemes currently being scrutinised by the authorities in Lebanon, France and Switzerland.
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Spotlight | France, Lebanon
Port of Beirut: new revelations about suspect contract that led to blast
Magistrates in France and Lebanon are probing the circumstances leading up to the ammonium nitrate that caused the devastating 4 August, 2020 explosion being unloaded in the port of Beirut. New documents concerning a French-Lebanese consultant and an opaque contract provide fresh insights into the blast's origins.
Lebanon
How Bank Audi enabled Mikati and Salamé clans to make secret deals
Najib Mikati is in Monaco, Riad Salamé is in prison. The first left his seat as prime minister of Lebanon in January. The second had been governor of Lebanon's central bank from 1992 to 2023.
Lebanon
Beirut security firm resumes work with EU after being cleared in financial probe
The EU's diplomatic service EEAS in Beruit is once again calling on the services of Lebanese company Prosec to protect its delegation, after all charges against it were dropped in a corruption investigation.
Lebanon
Riad Salamé plays for time ahead of May general election
Governor of the Banque du Lebanon, Riad Salamé is at the centre of political manoeuvres ahead of the upcoming general election, as well as being in the sights of judge Ghada Aoun, who is close to the presidential camp.
Spotlight | Lebanon
Riad Salamé affair ensnares European courts into Lebanese imbroglio
The French, Swiss and Luxembourg courts could have liked to meet with Judge Jean Tannous in Paris to help push forward a probe into the former governor of Lebanon's central bank's assets. But caught up in Beirut politics, the Lebanese magistrate is having trouble fulfilling his mandate, both in France and Lebanon.