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Lebanon
The key role of Camille Abousleiman in shadow of Salamé's legal affairs

By Clément Fayol
Reading time 3 min
Camille Abousleiman, a lawyer at the law firm Dechert and former Lebanese labour minister, on 30 May 2019.
Camille Abousleiman, a lawyer at the law firm Dechert and former Lebanese labour minister, on 30 May 2019. © Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

While investigating former Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé, Intelligence Online discovered that former Lebanese labour minister Camille Abousleiman was the legal architect behind offshore schemes currently being scrutinised by the authorities in Lebanon, France and Switzerland.

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