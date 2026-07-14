Germany, Russia

For a few euros a month, a German IPTV company enables its customers to access Russian TV channels that are otherwise banned from broadcast in the European Union.
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US election security in limbo as midterms loom
Electoral fraud and foreign interference may be a major concern for the Trump administration, but resources dedicated to analysing Russian, Chinese, Iranian and North Korean interference have been decimated since the start of the US president's second term.