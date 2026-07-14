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Germany, Russia
German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels

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For a few euros a month, a German IPTV company enables its customers to access Russian TV channels that are otherwise banned from broadcast in the European Union.

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Headlines

Europol's headquarters in The Hague.
Spotlight | Germany, Poland European capitals eye top jobs at Europol and Frontex Europe, Iraq European prosecutors secure access to Iraq's Islamic State database
The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague.
China, United States Judicial showdown over China-US data centre in Ohio United States Pentagon sends US consultant to strengthen Tuvalu's naval doctrine

Related topics to this article

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