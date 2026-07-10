Russia hosted delegations from 145 countries at its annual meeting of senior security officials. US representatives were among those who took part in the summit.
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Europe, Russia, United States
Washington opens new front against Europe in the Balkans
The United States is catching Europe by surprise in Bosnia and Herzegovina, without fanfare or any clear strategy. European capitals have two days to agree on a new high representative in Sarajevo, amid conflicting pressures from Moscow and Washington.
France, Russia
French guest to speak on foreign interference at major Russian security forum
A Franco-Russian citizen has been invited to take part in a panel discussion on foreign interference at the 2026 edition of a Moscow security conference. His inclusion in the line-up is a snub for Paris, which considers him to be an agent of influence working for Russia.
Afghanistan, India
India seeks Taliban deal to counter Pakistan
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has since mid 2025 made several informal visits to Afghanistan. New Delhi is apparently seeking common ground with the Taliban regime in order to counter Pakistani influence, while taking care not to upset China's regional interests.
Russia
MGIMO poised for change at top
Anatoly Torkunov is expected to leave his post as rector [...]