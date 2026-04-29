United States

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (left) and President Donald Trump. © REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Criticised on both sides of the aisle for her lack of cooperation with Congress, Tulsi Gabbard has been urged to share more information on terror threats and sensitive technologies with lawmakers.

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