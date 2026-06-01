The UAE is deepening its relations with many Turkish companies as it tries to build up its own defence industry. A low-profile player linked to Calidus is now coming to the fore.
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UAE
UAE strikes Iran, but homegrown weapons nowhere to be seen
For the first time ever, the UAE carried out direct strikes against Iran at the height of the conflict. But faced with urgent operational needs, Abu Dhabi turned to foreign platforms, whilst those developed by its own EDGE Group remained on the sidelines.
Deep Dive | UAE
From Pegasus to G42: the remarkable story of Emirati AI
Tahnoon bin Zayed, AI master strategist (1/4): Abu Dhabi has gone all-in in the race for global AI supremacy, from oil to healthcare. But under spymaster Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan's supervision, supported by the enigmatic Peng Xiao, the country's big AI projects still bear the hallmarks of intelligence.
Turkey, UAE
Integration of Emirati missiles on Turkish drones not quite what it seems
Drone manufacturer Baykar exhibited several missiles from Abu Dhabi's defence conglomerate at the Turkish defence exhibition in Istanbul last week. The showcase was, however, more of a public relations exercise than a sign of a real integration plan.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, Turkey
Turkey in lead to build Neom's 'Steel Dome'
Riyadh's plans to build an anti-aircraft defence system for its giant desert project are likely to be handed to Turkey's Aselsan, which beat its rival European missile manufacturer MBDA to the job.
Turkey, UAE
Mid-consolidation, EDGE eyes Turkish defence industry
Parallel to Khaled bin Mohammed's efforts to further concentrate the UAE's defence industry under EDGE, the state-owned conglomerate has been looking for opportunities to acquire forerunner Turkish defence equipment.
Spotlight | Brazil, UAE
Abu Dhabi kick starts spending spree in Brazil
After tapping into South Africa's missile capacities, the UAE defence giant EDGE Group is buying up Brazilian technology.