Xi Jinping is readying a slew of economic and diplomatic concessions for the US president's visit: big gas and soya purchases, easing of travel restrictions and even a potential Boeing order. At the same time, the Chinese leader wants to keep strategic control of the North Korea and Taiwan issues.
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China, United States
CCP muzzles narrative ahead of Xi-Trump summit
Beijing has imposed stricter discipline on how its administrative, academic and financial sectors communicate ahead of Xi Jinping's US visit. The aim is not to give any clues to Washington, whose analysis relies more than ever on open-source information.
China, Japan, Taiwan, United States
Beijing restricts US air patrols in South China Sea in midst of Iran conflict
The People's Liberation Army's imposition of no-fly zones in the East China Sea for 40 days, from April to early May, without explanation, has baffled experts. The move was a strategic ploy on Beijing's part but it also targeted US drone and PA-8 patrols from Okinawa island and the Philippines.
China
Beijing co-opting Uyghurs into university jobs masking control as integration
The CCP is touting the normalisation of Xinjiang and greater visibility for Uyghurs in major cities. But at the same time, Uyghurs are being recruited into university administrative departments to discreetly monitor students from this minority group, in a practice that is becoming widespread across China.
China, Japan
Tokyo warns of Chinese interference aimed at promoting Okinawa's independence
Sources on Japan's Okinawa island, which hosts numerous US military bases, reported to the Japanese agency responsible for countering foreign interference that in late 2025, pseudo-academic activity in China related to "Ryukyu studies" increased, with the aim of promoting a pro-independence narrative.
China, Europe
How the CCP hopes to use research to reshape the debate in Europe
Xi Jinping wants to soften Europe's critical stance and re-establish channels of influence as well as economic and political exchange. A new research-based initiative seeks to promote a narrative favouring Europe's independence from the US, whilst maintaining China's market access and reducing strategic tensions.
China, United States
Xi Jinping expected to visit Washington in late 2026, after Trump's China trip
Beijing intends to adopt a pragmatic approach in its relations with the United States. Xi Jinping has signalled his openness to the idea of an official visit to Washington after the US president's visit to Beijing in May.
Spotlight | China, North Korea, United States
Beijing's nuclear headache as Xi Jinping fears losing grip on Kim-Trump mediation
The North Korean issue has become a strategic dilemma for Beijing, whose attempts to mediate between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump remain in limbo, while Moscow waits in the wings to take over.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan, United States
Trump-Xi meeting looms with high stakes for Taiwan
Negotiations are underway to bring US President Donald Trump's planned visit to Beijing forward to late March instead of April, as initially planned. In China, delegations and departments are busy planning on several fronts, but Xi Jinping is pushing his sole priority: resolving the Taiwan issue.
China, Europe
CCP ramps up anti-corruption drive abroad
Pursuing its efforts to clamp down on corruption, Beijing has signed a flurry of extradition and judicial cooperation agreements in Hungary, Serbia, Zambia, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Brazil and Peru. The CPP's goal is to prosecute its elites on the run and dissidents in exile.