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France, United States
Palantir vs. French PM: behind the scenes of a tit for tat PR war

By Pierre Gastineau
Reading time 3 min
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, on 11 June 2026. © Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP

The US giant claims that its agreement with the DGSI is set to continue, even after French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's 16 June announcement that the contract in question has been awarded to Chapsvision. This PR war pitting Palantir against Paris ignores the complex practical realities. The PM and Palantir have since refined their statements.

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