France, United States

The US giant claims that its agreement with the DGSI is set to continue, even after French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's 16 June announcement that the contract in question has been awarded to Chapsvision. This PR war pitting Palantir against Paris ignores the complex practical realities. The PM and Palantir have since refined their statements.
Read also
Spotlight | France, Germany
Fresh ChapsVision-Berlin deal could herald EU intel consolidation
The German domestic intelligence service has signed a contract with French firm Chapsvision to use their intelligence data fusion software. The deal marks the first step towards a potential consolidated European pushback against the dominance of the current market leader, US group Palantir.
France
US' Palantir to stay part of French intelligence until end of Macron presidency?
It will be months, perhaps even years, before the OTDH data fusion system at the DGSI, the French domestic intelligence service, is fully operational. US group Palantir therefore looks set to have a presence in the service for some time.