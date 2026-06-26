Interdit d'accès aux documents classifiés “Secret” en octobre 2023, un assistant informatique a vu son recours devant le tribunal administratif rejeté le 11 juin.
Read also
China, France
French court revokes clearance for Rafale instructor who previously trained Chinese pilots
A court ruling has revealed that a French former fighter pilot hired as an instructor by Dassault Aviation in 2019 was deemed a security risk and had his clearance revoked after it emerged that he had previously trained pilots for the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
Argentina, France
French court upholds security clearance refusal for wife of Argentine junta torturer
A French court has upheld a foreign ministry decision not to grant security clearance to a diplomat whose husband is junta era Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval. He was arrested in France and extradited to Buenos Aires in 2019 where he was convicted of kidnapping and torture.