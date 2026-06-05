He came in through the back door." This is the old local saying being whispered among senior officers of the Tadmataw, the Myanmar junta's armed forces, to describe the surprising rise of Ye Win Oo, the military's new commander-in-chief. An unexpected career turn for the man who until now was the head of military intelligence in the enduring Naypyidaw-based
Spymaster | Myanmar
Ye Win Oo, Myanmar's ruthless spymaster turned military chief
To general surprise, Myanmar strongman Min Aung Hlaing - now "president" - has named his head of military intelligence, Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces. A steadfast aide, he has been rewarded for unwavering loyalty and his successes in the counter-revolutionary shadow war.
Related topics to this article
Read also
Myanmar, Russia
Moscow quietly bolsters Myanmar junta's drone warfare capabilities
Myanmar in November received Russian anti-drone equipment, as well as a batch of Orlan-30 spy drones. According to Ukrainian intelligence, which is cooperating with the local resistance, the material is already being used against armed opposition groups and heralds the arrival of kamikaze drones.
Myanmar
Opposition fears use of Chinese digital surveillance tools after student arrest
The arrest of student Nang Cherry Htun on 28 May in Myanmar has prompted fears among various opposition groups that the military junta, Min Aung Hlaing's State Administration Council (SAC), is increasing its use of Chinese digital surveillance tools.
Spymaster | Myanmar
Burmese opposition: The spy who came in from the NUG
The man fighting junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing in the shadows is a force to reckon with, who has a highly organised apparatus at his disposal. Over whisky on the rocks in a secluded location, Intelligence Online spoke with this spy chief who heads the shadow government's military intelligence and whose life took a very different turn after the 2021 coup d'état.