Argentina, France

A French court has upheld a foreign ministry decision not to grant security clearance to a diplomat whose husband is junta era Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval. He was arrested in France and extradited to Buenos Aires in 2019 where he was convicted of kidnapping and torture.
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France, Russia
Court partially restores security clearance to Naval Group engineer accused of Russian links
An elite-trained weapons engineer at the French naval defence group had his access to "secret" and "highly secret" documents revoked in 2023, following an official accusation of "close links with the Russian-speaking world". An administrative court has restored one level of clearance.
France
Paris airport IT specialist sanctioned for Russian spy contacts
A man working at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport who for years had access to security areas where baggage is sorted and passengers board flights had his security clearance revoked because of his contacts with Russian intelligence officers.
France, Morocco
French sovereigntist activist barred from applying to DGSI security clearance role
An activist in a French sovereigntist association who applied for a job at France's DGSI intelligence agency requiring "top secret" clearance was rejected following a security investigation. A French court has upheld for the second time a ruling refusing his security clearance application.
France, United States
The intriguing Gabriel Scheinmann, a grandson of French spies now shaping US diplomacy in Paris
Charles Kushner's chief of staff, Gabriel Scheinmann, is the driving force and architect of some of the US embassy in Paris's most strident actions over the past year. He is also the descendant of a family deeply rooted in the world of French espionage.