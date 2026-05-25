Argentina, France

Mario Sandoval, a former Argentine police officer accused of crimes against humanity committed in Argentina, is escorted by police officers at Ministro Pistarini International Airport after being extradited from France, in Buenos Aires, on 16 December 2019. © Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

A French court has upheld a foreign ministry decision not to grant security clearance to a diplomat whose husband is junta era Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval. He was arrested in France and extradited to Buenos Aires in 2019 where he was convicted of kidnapping and torture.

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