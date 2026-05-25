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Argentina, France
French court upholds security clearance refusal for wife of Argentine junta torturer

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Mario Sandoval, a former Argentine police officer accused of crimes against humanity committed in Argentina, is escorted by police officers at Ministro Pistarini International Airport after being extradited from France, in Buenos Aires, on 16 December 2019.
Mario Sandoval, a former Argentine police officer accused of crimes against humanity committed in Argentina, is escorted by police officers at Ministro Pistarini International Airport after being extradited from France, in Buenos Aires, on 16 December 2019. © Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

A French court has upheld a foreign ministry decision not to grant security clearance to a diplomat whose husband is junta era Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval. He was arrested in France and extradited to Buenos Aires in 2019 where he was convicted of kidnapping and torture.

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Stockholm has acquired five Pelican satellites from US firm Planet Labs.
Spotlight | Sweden Stockholm poised to become leading European geospatial intel player United States Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Germany Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
Martin Jaeger, BND director since September 2025, has launched a major reform of the service.
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