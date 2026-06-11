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China, France
French court revokes clearance for Rafale instructor who previously trained Chinese pilots

By Pierre Januel and Franck Renaud
Reading time 3 min
A Dassault Rafale C fighter jet at Montoir-de-Bretagne airport, near Saint-Nazaire, on 19 February 2026.
A Dassault Rafale C fighter jet at Montoir-de-Bretagne airport, near Saint-Nazaire, on 19 February 2026. © Stéphane Mahé/Reuters

A court ruling has revealed that a French former fighter pilot hired as an instructor by Dassault Aviation in 2019 was deemed a security risk and had his clearance revoked after it emerged that he had previously trained pilots for the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

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