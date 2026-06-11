A court ruling has revealed that a French former fighter pilot hired as an instructor by Dassault Aviation in 2019 was deemed a security risk and had his clearance revoked after it emerged that he had previously trained pilots for the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
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France, Russia
Court partially restores security clearance to Naval Group engineer accused of Russian links
An elite-trained weapons engineer at the French naval defence group had his access to "secret" and "highly secret" documents revoked in 2023, following an official accusation of "close links with the Russian-speaking world". An administrative court has restored one level of clearance.
China, France
Chinese pilot training: naval aviation influencers settle their scores in court
French former naval aviation officer Pierre-Henri Chuet, targeted by an investigation in France for allegedly training Chinese pilots, is fighting back in court. He has filed a defamation suit against aviation and media consultant Xavier Tytelman.
China, France
French probe into ex-pilot's alleged work for Beijing reveals how China gleans Western aviation expertise
Frenchman Pierre-Henri Chuet, a former French Air Force pilot turned YouTube star, is the subject of a preliminary investigation by the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office for allegedly spying for China. Intelligence Online already reported back in 2019 on how the Chinese army has for years been training with Western pilots.
Spotlight | China, France, United States
China hones its air combat skills with help from renegade Western pilots
A video which appeared on social media in late April showing two pilots in China - one of them a foreigner - has revived the question of the training of People's Liberation Army pilots by Westerners, some from France, already reported on by Intelligence Online.
China, France
Rafale pilots lured by Chinese generosity
According to our sources, a number of French Rafale fighter pilots have been approached by Chinese companies in countries where [...]